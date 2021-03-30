Sheheryar Munawar to share screen with Humaima Malik in Sakina Samo’s film

Pakistani stars Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and ‘talented’ Humaima Malik will star together in Sakina Samo’s film, it has confirmed.



This was confirmed by Samo in two separate Instagram posts late on Monday.

Taking to social media Sakina shared a lovely photo with Sheheryar and Asad Siddiqui and confirmed her next film.

She wrote, “By the grace of Allah, I am able to announce some details about my next film. I am so pleased to say Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Asad Siddiqui (not related!) are confirmed cast members.”

In another post, Sakina posted the photo of ‘talented’ Humaima Malik to confirm the leading lady of her film.



Samo said “And here is our leading lady...the talented Humaima Malik.”

She also gave some details about the project, saying “I’m humbled and proud to be directing a story set in interior Sindh. All I can say at this point is it’s a love story inspired by true events and characters. It’s a script that I’ve been mulling over for decades, finally I’ve put pen to paper!”

However, she did not provide the name of the film.

