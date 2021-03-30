Princess Diana was shown 'fake' abortion receipts by Martin Bashir about Charles’s affair

Princess Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir is making headlines once again as reports claim the late royal was shown fake receipts to get her on the show.



According to Daily Mail, the infamous BBC host showed the Princess of Wales fake abortion receipts for her nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke in a bid to bag the interview with her.

The report states that Diana believed her husband Prince Charles was allegedly having an affair with Tiggy and suspected that the nanny was carrying her husband’s child.

The outlet further reported that Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary and Diana’s brother-in-law Sir Robert Fellowes had launched an investigation into the matter.

This was unearthed amidst another separate investigation into the 1995 Panorama interview for which Bashir was already being quizzed over fake bank statements shown to manipulate the late People’s Princess’s brother.

Seventeen witnesses have been reportedly interview by retired Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson who is conducting the investigation.

Sources told the tabloid that the findings of the judge’s probe will be published in the coming months and will also include proof that Diana had second thoughts about giving the interview to Bashir but was convinced by the “fake” abortion receipts.