BTS feel ‘grief and anger’ over the surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans

BTS voice their support to the Stop Asian Hate movement as racist attacks surge in America

South Korean music group BTS has condemned the surge in hate crimes against the Asian community in the United States.

Issuing a letter in English and Korean that voices their support to the Stop Asian Hate movement, the K-pop group extended their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones to the hate crimes.

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger. We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English,” read the letter.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason,” they continued.

“Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem. What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians,” they added.

“But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” the letter concluded.