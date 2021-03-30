close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian not 'OK' after watching romantic drama Bridgerton

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian showed off her interest in Bridgerton hype as she settled in to watch the romantic drama. 

The 40-year-old reality star has been impressed by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page's steamy chemistry in the  Netflix superhit show.

Three months on from its initial release, the reality star proved it was better late than never as she became a huge fan by sharing a still of the leads with the caption: ‘What is happening?!?! I’m not ok!’

Bridgerton - which landed on streaming giant  on Christmas Day and went on to become a huge success -  centres on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and  Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings. 

The drama is reportedly smashing records to become the streaming platform’s biggest ever series as it was watched by a huge 82 million households. 

Kim Kardashian  has lavished praise on the show and its cast. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean's  outstandng performance attracted huge applause from  he and other fans.

Latest News

More From Entertainment