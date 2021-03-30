Kim Kardashian not 'OK' after watching romantic drama Bridgerton

Kim Kardashian showed off her interest in Bridgerton hype as she settled in to watch the romantic drama.

The 40-year-old reality star has been impressed by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page's steamy chemistry in the Netflix superhit show.

Three months on from its initial release, the reality star proved it was better late than never as she became a huge fan by sharing a still of the leads with the caption: ‘What is happening?!?! I’m not ok!’



Bridgerton - which landed on streaming giant on Christmas Day and went on to become a huge success - centres on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings.

The drama is reportedly smashing records to become the streaming platform’s biggest ever series as it was watched by a huge 82 million households.

Kim Kardashian has lavished praise on the show and its cast. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean's outstandng performance attracted huge applause from he and other fans.