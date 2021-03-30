Piers Morgan claims sons receive ‘venomous’ threats after his stance against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan claimed his three sons have received 'venomous' threats after his stance against Meghan Markle.



He spoke out for the first time after his controversial comments about Meghan Markle resulted in him exiting Good Morning Britain earlier this month.

The former co-host of Good Morning Britain defended his kids in an article for the Daily Mail on Sunday (March 28), claiming his sons have received serious threats after Meghan Markle fallout.



The controversial TV personality said the harassment toward his sons - Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 20 with ex-wife Marion Shalloe - made his stomach churn, adding that police are already investigation a death threat made against his eldest son, Spencer, last month.



Morgan didn’t believe a word from Harry's sweetheart as the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she faced racism while living in the U.K. and she contemplated suicide amid her time as a senior royal.



The 55-year-old journalist revealed his three sons sent him screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them.

Piers Morgan, who also shares 9-year-old daughter Elise with wife, quit the set of GMB on March 9 over backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle.

