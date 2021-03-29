close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Gal Gadot recommends reading parenting book 'My Everything'

Gal Gadot on Monday revealed that she is immensely impressed by Einat Nathan's parenting book "My Everything ".

 Nathan is an Israeli parenting expert, public speaker and bestselling author.

The Justice  League actress took to the Instagram story to share a picture of the book "The Parent I Want to Be,  The Children I Hope To Raise".

Gadot also mentioned the author as she recommended the book to her millions of fans.

