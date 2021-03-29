close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Ticket sales for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' mark the biggest opening weekend in China

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021

“Godzilla vs. Kong” kicked off internationally with a massive $121 million from 28 countries, according to Reuters.

 The Warner Bros. movie -- pitting the iconic monsters against each other in the matchup for the ages -- had an especially impressive start in China, where it amassed $70.3 million over the three day stretch.

 Ticket sales for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a co-production with Legendary Entertainment, mark the biggest opening weekend in China for a non-local film. 

That could bode well as the film gears up to open in the U.S. on Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max.

