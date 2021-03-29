Ticket sales for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' mark the biggest opening weekend in China

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
“Godzilla vs. Kong” kicked off internationally with a massive $121 million from 28 countries, according to Reuters.
The Warner Bros. movie -- pitting the iconic monsters against each other in the matchup for the ages -- had an especially impressive start in China, where it amassed $70.3 million over the three day stretch.
Ticket sales for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a co-production with Legendary Entertainment, mark the biggest opening weekend in China for a non-local film.
That could bode well as the film gears up to open in the U.S. on Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max.