Ticket sales for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' mark the biggest opening weekend in China

“Godzilla vs. Kong” kicked off internationally with a massive $121 million from 28 countries, according to Reuters.

The Warner Bros. movie -- pitting the iconic monsters against each other in the matchup for the ages -- had an especially impressive start in China, where it amassed $70.3 million over the three day stretch.

Ticket sales for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a co-production with Legendary Entertainment, mark the biggest opening weekend in China for a non-local film.

That could bode well as the film gears up to open in the U.S. on Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max.

