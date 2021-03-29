close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Experts warn Prince William, Harry’s royal reunion ‘threatened’

Experts warn Prince William, Harry’s royal reunion ‘threatened’

Experts believe Prince William and Prince Harry’s crisis talks may be threatened given their past grudges.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Anna Pasternak during an interview with Fox News.

There she was quoted saying, "Given what’s been put out there in the public arena, the brothers and the family look quite fragile at the moment. But it’s clear they desperately need healing as they prepare to stand shoulder to shoulder in honour of their mother.”

"And I think the grudges and the hurts seem to be building up on both sides and widening the rift between the brothers, as opposed to lessening it."

