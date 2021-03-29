India surpass Pakistan in ICC CWC Super League points table

— AFP/File

India on Monday surpassed Pakistan in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.



The Men In Blue leapfrogged Pakistan after defeating England 2-1 in the three-match, one-day international (ODI) series on Sunday.

Super League is a qualifying event for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. India, which was previously ranked 8th with nine points, moved to number 7 after winning two matches in the recently-concluded home series.

India had been docked one point for a slow over-rate in the first match of their series against Australia, which they lost 2-1.

India have so far played six matches — winning three. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played three matches; winning two and losing one.

England and Australia, with 40 points each, are on top of the table in the Super League.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the West Indies are all on 30 points.

All sides will play four home and four away three-match series with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India at the 2023 event.

The tournament will feature 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates.

Sides are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played from 18 June to 9 July 2023.