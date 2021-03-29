Akshay Kumar celebrates Holi with family at home

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar celebrated Holi festival with his family at home amid coronavirus pandemic.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and also asked his fans to celebrate the festival at home.

He tweeted, “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones” with a folded hands emoticon.



Akshay also wished his fans a very Happy Holi.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Holi”.

Meanwhile, the actor celebrated the festival of colours with family at home and shared adorable picture with daughter Nitara Kumar on Twitter.

He said “No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you”