Prince Harry better suited to take the throne than William, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan said Prince Harry 'would have made a great King'

Prince Harry has had his worst enemy in Piers Morgan who is known for bashing him and Meghan Markle blatantly.



However, in a surprising turn of events, there was even a time when the British presenter actually said Harry is more fit to become the future King of England, than Prince Willim.



Morgan wrote in May, 2016, "He’d be a very modern, very different one, but that’s essential for maintaining the monarchy’s appeal going forward.



"He’d also be a lot of fun, get stuff done, confine the crusty old royal officiousness to the gilt-edged dustbin of posterity, and be hugely popular around the world. Above all, I think Harry would love doing it."

The former Good Morning Britain host said about Harry's elder brother William, "The problem is that his ‘thing’ is not compatible with what the British public expects from a future King.

"Why force this very nice but gauche and, dare I suggest, ever so slightly dull man submit himself to a lifetime of misery?

"Especially when there’s someone waiting in the wings who seems so much better suited to the job?" Morgan said adding Harry "would have made a "great King."