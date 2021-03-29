Kate Middleton faces backlash from Meghan's supporters on wedding feud

Kate Middleton faced a barrage of hate comments from Meghan Markle's fans

Kate Middleton shared the progress of her 'Hold Still' photography competition in a recent post on Instagram.



The Duchess of Cambridge faced a barrage of hate comments from Meghan Markle's fans, as soon as the post went up on the internet.

They criticised Kate for preaching about showing kindess to others, while being disrespectful and hurtful towards her own sister-in-law.

An internet user slammed, "Oh god, this is so self absorbed it's painful."

A second Twitter user replied: "Maybe you should look back about you treated your only sister in law???"

Another person commented, "And the insecurity and petty attitude that we showed in turn landing up throwing out a couple of family members for good."

A fourth user blasted: "The kindness to her sister in law?"

Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation In 2020 is a project initiated by the Duchess and the National Portrait Gallery containing a book showcasing photographs of key workers and people isolated from family and friends, during the ongoing pandemic.