Prince Charles' popularity takes massive dive after Harry and Meghan debacle

Prince Charles' popularity has suffered the most, in comparison to any other senior royal

Prince Charles is crumbling after his popularity took a massive hit following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making serious allegations against the royal family.



According to a recent survey, Charles' popularity has suffered the most, in comparison to any other senior royal after the Sussexes jab at the monarchy.

His popularity ratings fell from 57 per cent to 49 per cent almost overnight, the study suggests.



As shared by royal expert Victoria Arbiter, "Disappointing as it is, he likely won't be surprised.

"After enduring a global battering due to the latest installment of The Crown, he's since been blamed for Harry and Meghan's royal demise.

"And in an era driven by youth and glamour he appears to hold little appeal for a generation of youngsters who've let social media inform their view.

"While much of the criticism he cops is misguided at best, still he keeps trucking determined to use his platform for good," she concluded.