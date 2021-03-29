Coronavirus in Punjab: Ban on mass transport, wedding functions; markets to close at 6pm

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday announced further restrictions from April 1 on activities contributing to the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus, Buzdar said we can not impose restrictions on economic activities.

He urged the masses to show responsibility to follow the SOPs given by the health authorities. “We can not control the pandemic without help from the masses.”

As per details, the government imposed a ban on wedding functions, mass transport services (Speedo, Metro Bus and Orange Metro Train); markets and shopping malls to be closed by 6pm while parks will also remain closed.

"There will be a complete ban on in-door and out-door services at restaurants and only takeaway will be allowed," he said.

The restrictions would come into force from April 1 and will remain in place until April 11.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the government’s directives have not been followed by the public and the policy of imposing smart lockdowns in COVID-19 hotspots is not achieving the desired results.

The statement from Awan came as the COVID-19 situation in the provincial capital worsened further despite lockdowns and other restrictions.

"A decision will be taken today whether to impose a complete lockdown or not. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar would make an announcement," she said.

The session, chaired by CM Buzdar, is being attended by provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rahsid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayon, Firdous Ashiq Awan and other senior government officials.

The COVID-19 surge in Lahore is overwhelming hospitals, as the death count and new patients spike in what could be the worst stretch of the pandemic to date in the province.

One of the largest state-owned health facilities in Lahore, Mayo Hospital, has a total of 325 beds in its coronavirus ward. On Sunday, 253 beds were occupied, therefore more than 77%, according to data seen by Geo.tv.

“The situation is pretty bad here,” a senior doctor at Mayo Hospital told Geo.tv, on the condition of anonymity, “We are not accepting serious patients anymore because our Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are working at full capacity.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday had ruled the possibility of lockdown saying we don't have resources to feed the poor.