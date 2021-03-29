Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kept mum about Prince Andrew during interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came all guns blazing against the British royal family as they dished the dirt on the monarchy during their Oprah Winfrey interview.



However, the one subject that remained off-limits for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew.

While many wondered why the couple refrained from commenting on the controversy surrounding the Duke of York, royal expert and author Anna Pasternak has given her take as to why the topic remained untouched.

Speaking to Fox News, she said: "I supposed it could be said that he wasn’t relevant. It could also be out of loyalty and respect for his daughter, Princess Eugenie, who is close to both Harry and Meghan.”

“And if that’s the reason, I think that’s rather charming because I think Eugenie has been a very good friend to both of them,” she shared.

"It’s believed that [Eugenie] is probably the only member of the royal family who is the closest to them and has kept in touch We don’t know the reason, but one can only suspect that maybe out of respect for her, they didn’t want to go into her father,” added Pasternak.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew was accused of being involved with late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was also accused by a woman named Virginia Roberts Giuffre of being sexually abused by the royal when she was 17.