Ananya Panday takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos with best friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Indian actress Ananya Panday treated her fans with a sweet childhood photo of herself with best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on the occasion of Holi.



The Khaali Peeli actress turned to Instagram and shared childhood photos with her best friends ---Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor—to wish her followers on the occasion of Holi.

Sharing the sweet photo Ananya wrote “happy holi!!!!!” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

She further said “my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!!”



“Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always,” she further said.