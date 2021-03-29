Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson details internal bleeding scare after hard suplex

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson touches on the scary moment the blood vessels in his lungs gave out and caused internal bleeding.



The action hero got candid in an Instagram upload, right alongside a picture of that moment.

The caption alongside the post detailed the entire incident at length and read, “Not the most elegant or sexy #throwbackthursday back when I had a lil’ internal bleeding (not planned) while wrestling @UFC Hall Of Famer, @kenshamrockofficial aka ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’. I loved wrestling Kenny around the world and we had some classic matches.”

On this night I took a hard suplex and the impact damaged blood vessels in my lungs causing the blood to come up. Kept composed, made sure I could breath and continued with the match.”

“I’d like to think Ken would’ve shown me some compassion, but his facial expression says ‘[expletive] your bleeding lungs’ as he tries to rip my ankle from my tibia. These were good days and this was how I proudly made my bones. As always, “thank you for house”, brother.” (sic)