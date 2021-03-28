close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

No headway in Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car theft case

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 28, 2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car has been stolen form  their Los Angeles home.

The love birds were at home  when thieves broke in through a window, according to  the local media.

The thieves took a set of keys and drove off in one of Shawn's SUV vehicles.

Reports in American media said that police are investigating the theft but arrests have been made.

The singers, who recently made their relationship public, have quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

