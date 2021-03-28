No headway in Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car theft case

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car has been stolen form their Los Angeles home.



The love birds were at home when thieves broke in through a window, according to the local media.

The thieves took a set of keys and drove off in one of Shawn's SUV vehicles.

Reports in American media said that police are investigating the theft but arrests have been made.

The singers, who recently made their relationship public, have quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.