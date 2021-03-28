Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photoshoot

Esra Bilgic won hearts of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fans with her stellar performance . The actress is seen wearing traditional dresses from the 13th century in the TV series.

Esra on Sunday left her fans swooning over her when she treated them with a new look on Instagram for which she wore a western outfit.

Esra, who is followed by more than five million people on Instagram, plays the wife of Ertugrul Bey in the historical TV series.



She rose to global fame for her role as Halime Hatun in the popular TV show which is also being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbings.

