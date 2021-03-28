Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to offer their advice to royal family: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are interested in offering their advice to the British royal family even after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, thinks royal commentator.

Queen Elizabeth would reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's offer to advice the British Royal Family on how to become a more diverse workplace, according to the royal commentator.

The comments came amid news that the royal family is planning to hire a 'diversity czar'.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, said the US-based royal couple "want to be involved with discussions" about reforming the Palace workplace.

Speaking to Entertainment tonight, she said, "Harry and Meghan would very much want to be involved with discussions about how the Palace might become a more diverse workplace.

Katie Nichol added, "But the feeling I get is that this is all being handled in-house.