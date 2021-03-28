BTS member RM dishes on covid-19 frustrations: ‘Is it okay to earn like this?’

BTS member RM details his growing pains with the long-term effects of covid-19 and its impact on his performances as an idol.

The star got candid during an appearance on tvN‘s You Quiz On The Block and admitted, “After a year of not being able to put on performances, I feel like the framework we worked so hard to build is gone.”

Later in his conversation, the star also admitted, “To be honest, I keep thinking, ‘Is it okay to work like this? Is it okay to make money working like this?”

The band's dream of giving it their all with every performance is what's most struggling in the pandemic. “We worked with the mindset of putting our lives on the line, but once the moments that require sweat and passion were taken away, I kind of feel like I can’t hold my head up high.”