close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

Piers Morgan flocks to Sharon Osbourne’s defense after CBS walk out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 28, 2021

Piers Morgan gets behind Sharon Osbourne following her forced exit from CBS’s daily talk show.

Piers Morgan flocked to Sharon Osbourne’s defense in a column piece for The Mail on Sunday and admitted, “What’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle.”

In the end, “it’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

For those unaware, shortly before her exit from The Talk Friday, Osbourne touched upon Morgan’s ‘honest’ review about Meghan Markle and admitted, “I feel like I’m about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment