Kareena Kapoor treats fans with a nostalgia post; “London, I can't wait to be back”

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, treated her fans with a nostalgia post from a trip to London, leaving fans in frenzy.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared an adorable family photo, featuring Saif Ali Khan, baby Taimur, her sister Karisma Kapoor, their mother Babita, and Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

In the photo, Kareena and the family can be seen enjoying their time in London.

Kareena shared the nostalgia post with caption “Always better together” followed by heart emoticon.

She further said “PS: London, I can't wait to be back.”



Earlier, Kareena shared her dazzling sunkissed photo and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

“The highlights in your hair that catch your eyes...I have been blind”, she wrote in the caption and added “And no I'm not the lady in red...”.

On the work front, Kareena, who welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan last month, will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

