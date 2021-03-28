What Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry did to help Ellie Goulding amid pregnancy

Soon-to-be-mother Ellie Goulding got candid about her friendship with fellow first-time moms Katy Perry and Princess Eugenie and how they have played a pivotal role in helping her through her pregnancy journey.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Starry Eyed singer, who is expecting her first baby with husband Caspar Jopling, sang praises of the duo saying that they "gave her excellent advice like where to find the best pregnancy pillows to get a good night’s sleep".

Speaking on her friendship with Eugenie, who she met at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding said: "She's been a great friend throughout this.

"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."