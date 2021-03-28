close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

Thomas Markle hoping to sue Meghan’s ‘mystery pals’ who leaked letter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 28, 2021

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle is making headlines once again over his startling claims.

Speaking about the infamous letter written to him by the Duchess of Sussex, Marke, 79, told Sunday People that he is trying to file a lawsuit against his daughter’s friends who revealed details of the note to him.

“I’m trying to get the names and I’ll take legal action,” he said.

“There were lies told about me, it’s defamation. The magazine might be liable too and the people who gave the information – but nobody seems to want to give up their names,” he continued.

This comes weeks after Meghan won her High Court claim last month against a British tabloid that published excerpts of her private letter to her father. 

