Prince Harry ‘surprised’ friends by snubbing them after marrying Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, many of the royal’s friends were irked about not getting an invite to the pair’s afterparty.

The revelation was made by royal author and expert Katie Nicholl who wrote for Vanity Fair and claimed that some of the Duke of Sussex’s pals were “surprised” about not receiving an invite to the evening party.

“Some of Harry’s pals were a bit surprised not to get the golden ticket to the evening party,” she wrote.

“There was actually another wedding that weekend that a lot of them were invited to, so they got to have fun in any case,” she continued.

“There was also no invite to either the wedding or the reception for Harry’s old party chum Natalie Pinkham. Natalie was a bit surprised not to be there,” she added.