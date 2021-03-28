Kate Middleton’s uncle says ‘if anyone had a hissy fit’ it was Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has caught flak from a number of people after she spoke about her feud with Kate Middleton in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Now, the Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle too is blasting the former working royal, claiming his niece did not make the Duchess of Sussex cry over the flower girl dress, as claimed by the former actor.

Gary Goldsmith said that he has known Kate all his life and he cannot “believe for a moment” that she could make her cry as it is “simply not in her nature.

Goldsmith, who is Kate’s mum Carole’s brother, told The Mail on Sunday: "I don’t believe for a moment that Kate made Meghan cry."

"If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan. Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honour until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met,” he said.

Earlier, when chatting with Oprah, Meghan was asked about whether or not she made Kate cry: "The reverse happened. I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone."