Ranbir Kapoor is ‘doing fine now’ after recovering from COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor had left fans concerned after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Giving an update on his nephew, Randhir Kapoor told the Press Trust of India that the Sanju actor is doing fine now.
Randhir told PTI: "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."
Earlier in March, Ranbir’s diagnosis was announced by his mother Neetu Kapoor on Instagram as she wrote: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."