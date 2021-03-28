Ranbir Kapoor is ‘doing fine now’ after recovering from COVID-19

'Ranbir Kapoor is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him'

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor had left fans concerned after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Giving an update on his nephew, Randhir Kapoor told the Press Trust of India that the Sanju actor is doing fine now.

Randhir told PTI: "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

Earlier in March, Ranbir’s diagnosis was announced by his mother Neetu Kapoor on Instagram as she wrote: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

