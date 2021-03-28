close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 28, 2021

Neetu Kapoor says she used to help Rishi Kapoor impress other girls

Indian actor Neetu Kapoor is reflecting on her past memories with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their time before they started dating.  

During her recent appearance on Indian Idol 12, Neetu confessed that she used to be the deceased Bollywood icon’s wing-woman before the two started dating.

"I was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she said per DNA India.

She also revealed how the two eventually got together: "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."

