Sun Mar 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2021

'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and "Kurulus: Osman" on Saturday shared a special message on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat (berat kandili).

Taking to Instagram, the writer and producer shared a picture of a historical mosque and wrote, "May my Lord give all Muslims the opportunity to attain forgiveness and mercy on this blessed day. # May your BeratKandili be blessed."

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is currently airing on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing while "Kurulus: Osman" is being broadcast on a Turkish TV channel.



