'Kurulus: Osman' producer shares message on 'Shab-e-Barat'

Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and "Kurulus: Osman" on Saturday shared a special message on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat (berat kandili).
Taking to Instagram, the writer and producer shared a picture of a historical mosque and wrote, "May my Lord give all Muslims the opportunity to attain forgiveness and mercy on this blessed day. # May your BeratKandili be blessed."
"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is currently airing on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing while "Kurulus: Osman" is being broadcast on a Turkish TV channel.