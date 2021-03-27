close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2021

Hilary Duff welcomes baby girl

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Actress Hilary Duff on Saturday said she has given birth to a baby girl.

 Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old  shared a picture and revealed that the baby girl was born on Wednesday.

"We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she captioned the photo on the Facebook-owned platform.

Hilary is a mother of three children, daughter Banks, two, and son Luca, eight, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The actress further revealed that the newborn has been named Mae James.

Among thousands of people who congratulated Hilary on the arrival of her baby was "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. "Congratulations mama," Sophie commented.



