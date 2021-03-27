Prince Harry bashed over 'resentful, bitter' mission statement for tech job

An expert recently dissected Prince Harry’s new mission statement from tech startup job and believes it is the brain-child of a “bitter and resentful” man.



For those unversed the statement reads, "Self-optimisation is not about fixing something that's broken. It's about becoming the best version of ourselves with whatever life throws at us - someone who is ready for the next challenge and can meet setbacks with courage, confidence and self-awareness."

Expert and royal biographer Angela Levin however believes "Harry's first comment for his new job is to tell all to get 'the best version of yourself'. Is that what he's doing.”

She further wrote on Twitter, "Having got what he wanted he comes across as resentful, bitter and shrunken rather than the charismatic intuitive fun loving guy he used to be.”

Check it out below:



