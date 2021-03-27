Demi Lovato brings in the heat with captivating photoshoot

Demi Lovato had fans reeling the moment her regal and alluring photoshoot with Vogue Mexico for their April spread hit social media platforms.

The pictures feature an abundance of earthy tones, muted colors and even a monochrome color palate curated to be soothing for the eye.

Even Vogue Mex y Latam shared the original post with a heartwarming caption in Spanish which roughly translates to “Singer, actress, and activist, #DemiLovato is a figure who once again touches our hearts by telling us about her personal growth, the price of success, happiness, and the message she wants to give the world.”

Check it out Below:



