close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2021

Céline Dion ‘humbled’ over honorary doctorate award by Berklee College

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 27, 2021
Céline Dion ‘humbled’ over honorary doctorate award by Berklee College

Renowned singer Céline Dion recently took to social media and shared  one of her most ‘humbling’ career moments, all thanks to Berklee College.

Dion announced the news of  her  honorary doctorate  over on Twitter right alongside a post that read, I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music.”

She even gushed over the humbling experience and added, "I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment