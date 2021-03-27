Céline Dion ‘humbled’ over honorary doctorate award by Berklee College

Renowned singer Céline Dion recently took to social media and shared one of her most ‘humbling’ career moments, all thanks to Berklee College.

Dion announced the news of her honorary doctorate over on Twitter right alongside a post that read, I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music.”

She even gushed over the humbling experience and added, "I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

Check it out below:



