Priyanka Chopra delights fans with news of upcoming Bollywood project

Priyanka Chopra has taken her fans by surprise after revealing when her next Bollywood film will see the light of day.



The global icon said the film will hit the screens anytime next year.



During a session of 'Ask Me Anything', a fan asked Pee Cee, "What's your next upcoming Bollywood movie?"

Instead of naming the project, the Baywatch star simply responded with, "Next Year!!!"

Priyanka's last Bollywood venture was Shonali Bose's Sky is Pink, wherein she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The actress has a number of international projects in the bag including Matrix 4, Text For You and others.