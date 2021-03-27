close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
Web Desk
March 27, 2021

Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 after first dose of vaccination

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 27, 2021
'Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19,' revealed Paresh Rawal 

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal got diagnosed with coronavirus, after getting his first dose of the vaccination.

The news was confirmed by Rawal who took to Twitter asking everyone who met him in the last 10 days to get tested.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Rawal tweeted.

The Hera Pheri star took the first dose of his vaccine earlier this month, on March 9. He had posted a picture of himself striking a victory sign while getting the vaccine.

Earlier, a number of Bollywood actor including Rohit Saraf, R Madhavan, Milind Soman, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19. 

