Kate Middleton to ‘never forgive’ Meghan Markle for ‘throwing shade at her’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s feud has been the talk of town since the latter married into the British royal family.



After the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex about her fallout with her sister-in-law, sources have claimed that Kate will never forgive the former actor for what she and Prince Harry said about her.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said: “She’ll never forgive Meghan for throwing shade at her. The interview was the final nail, its over.”

"Meghan burned all of her bridges and Kate has no interest in speaking to her,” they added.

Another source said: “They [Kate and Meghan] were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.”

“Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time,” the grapevine said.