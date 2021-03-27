Victoria Beckham flaunts her new locks as she slips into a chic outfit

Victoria Beckham showed off her new shorter locks at a shoot for her beauty line in Miami on Friday.



The renowned fashion designer looked effortlessly stunning in a purple dress which featured her a belt to cinch it in at the waist.



The former 'Spice Girl' took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she was on set for a photoshoot with new hairstyle in Miami.



She sharing a fun clip, saying: 'Ok so I am here in Miami and we are filming for Victoria Beckham beauty and I have to say guys I have had a haircut.'



She captioned it: 'On set with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and I've FINALLY had a haircut! So happy to be reunited with @kenpaves! My hair saviour!'







American hairdresser Ken is a stylist to the stars including Jennifer Lopez and Victoria's best friend Eva Longoria.



Victoria's latest post comes after her son Brooklyn couldn't resist teasing his mum earlier this week on Instagram as he used a face swap app to sing the Spice Girls' hit 'Say You'll Be There'.