close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2021

Victoria Beckham flaunts her new locks as she slips into a chic outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Victoria Beckham showed off her new shorter locks at a shoot for her beauty line in Miami on Friday.

The renowned fashion designer looked effortlessly stunning in a purple dress which featured her a  belt to cinch it in at the waist.

The former 'Spice Girl' took to Instagram on Friday and  revealed  she was on set for a  photoshoot with new hairstyle in Miami.

She sharing a fun clip, saying: 'Ok so I am here in Miami and we are filming for Victoria Beckham beauty and I have to say guys I have had a haircut.'

She captioned it: 'On set with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and I've FINALLY had a haircut! So happy to be reunited with @kenpaves! My hair saviour!'


American hairdresser Ken is a stylist to the stars including Jennifer Lopez and Victoria's best friend Eva Longoria.

Victoria's latest  post comes after her son Brooklyn couldn't resist teasing his mum earlier this week on Instagram as he used a face swap app to sing the Spice Girls' hit 'Say You'll Be There'.

Latest News

More From Entertainment