Sat Mar 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2021

Meghan Markle, Harry overlook Kate Middleton, William's nice gesture on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 26, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry  have not followed back  the royal Instagram account run by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. 

The couple who recently dealt a serious blow to the British monarchy with their recently interview with Oprah Winfrey used to   interact with their fans though their Sussex Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The couple's Instagram page is followed by more than 10 million people while it follows only three accounts. The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex does not follow any other account run by the members of the royal family.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton's "Kensington Royal" account is followed by more than 12 million people and it does follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's page.


