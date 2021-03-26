Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary over the moon after welcoming their first child

Actress Emma Stone welcomed her first child with comedian husband Dave McCary.

TMZ confirmed the news and sources shared that the 32-year-old gave birth last Saturday in LA.

While the couple has yet to confirm the name and gender of their child, they are no doubt very thrilled.

A source earlier told E! that the star was over the moon over her pregnancy and went on to share the details of her journey to motherhood.

"She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set,” the source said.

They further claimed that Stone will be spending "most of her pregnancy at her home in Malibu."

"She loves being by the ocean and getting to spend time outdoors being active," they added.