Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye West divorce with iconic clap back

Kim Kardashian left fans reeling the moment she refused to address her Kanye West divorce drama in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The moment a question regarding Kanye was brought forward the star was quick to quip, “It’s been a long day. … I don’t want to talk about it on camera. You shouldn’t pay attention to [the stories]. Please, please don’t.”

It was only later into the confessional interview that the star addressed her decision at length and admitted, “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”