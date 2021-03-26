Demi Lovato gets candid over the ‘false security’ developed from past engagement

Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the false sense of security she developed as a result of her former engagement to Max Ehrich.

The singer touched upon it all during her interview with Entertainment Weekly and was quoted saying, "I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing."

"Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm okay.' Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm okay, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?' It's not this false sense of security."

Demi also added how getting an engagement ring on her finger just made it all ‘really real’. "The second it was off, I was like, 'You know what? I'm good. I don't need that.’ I just don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my [expletieve] together. It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is."