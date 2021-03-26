BTS get candid over monumental international success

South Korean hotshots BTS recently addressed their growing their international fame after Dynamite’s record breaking debut.



The boys touched on it all during their appearance ON tvN’s You Quiz on the Block.

Jimin was the first to chime in during the conversation and said, They’re the people we love. I can’t think of any other way to say it. They’re the ones who make us feel a lot of different emotions. Even though we’re young, they helped us grow and told us it was okay when we made mistakes. They’re the ones who make me think of the reasons for love.”

Suga joined shortly thereafter and added, “Our fans are special to us. In the American music market, radio play is important. Our fans opened that gate for us. We were wondering if it was possible, but they spread word about us by sending in requests to radio DJs.”

But the complicated feelings that followed added pressure, for the boys, “Idols don’t have long careers, so I thought that I would stop being an idol after achieving things like getting No. 1 on music shows and holding a solo concert. After my career as a singer was over, I thought I’d become a producer. But suddenly we were off to America. I had no idea we would go to the Billboard Music Awards.”

“We went to these American awards shows and I was so scared. There were no senior artists we could ask about what to do. I was the most nervous during our first performance in the United States. I went to the hotel and cried because this wasn’t what I had wanted, I hadn’t wanted such a high-pressure situation. I was really scared because I knew this was just the beginning. Of course it was an honor and we were grateful, but I wondered if this was the right place for us and if we had really wanted to come this far.”