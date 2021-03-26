Kangana Ranaut awarded relaxation in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut granted bail amid Javed Akhtar defamation case.

For those unversed, Kangaga was issued a warrant by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court back in November over Sushant Singh Rajput death allegations against Javed Akhtar.

Reason being the “willful absence of accused (Ranaut) without any justified reasons, despite service of summons, issue bailable warrant of ₹1,000 against accused Kangana Ranaut.”

According to Hindustan Times It was only Recently however that she received partial relief over the FIR by the High Court of Karnataka.