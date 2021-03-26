Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman to visit Pakistan on March 28

Turkish actor Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman, who visited Pakistan in January this year, has confirmed that he will be visiting the country again soon.



Taking to Instagram, Celal shared a short video message wherein he confirmed that he will be visiting Pakistan soon.

The Turkish actor captioned the video clip “28 March, #Karachi, #Pakistan” followed by a Pakistani flag.

Earlier, Celal arrived in Pakistan in the first week of January 2021 and received love and warm welcome from fans there.