LAHORE: Pakistan's limited overs squad left for South Africa on Friday on a chartered flight to play 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is against the Proteas.

The 34-member squad includes 21 players and 13 team officials, the other 10 members of the Test squad will depart for Zimbabwe on April 12.

Earlier, uncapped middle-order batsman, Saud Shakeel was withdrawn from the ODI squad after suffering a Grade-1 quadriceps tear in his left leg during Wednesday’s 50-over-a-side practice match in Lahore.

The selection committee, in consultation with the team management, has replaced Saud with Asif Ali, who is already part of the T20I squad.



On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

Green Shirts will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.

Schedule for ODI series:



1st ODI – April 02 - Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd ODI – April 04 - Sunday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd ODI – April 07 - Wednesday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Schedule for T20I series:

1st T20I – April 10 – Saturday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd T20I – April 12 – Monday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd T20I – April 14 – Wednesday – SuperSport Pak, Centurion

4th T20I – April 16 – Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pakistan squads:

T20I: Babar Azam(C), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

ODI: Babar Azam(C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

Test: Babar Azam(C), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan