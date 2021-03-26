Ranbir Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19, sister Riddhima shares his latest photo

Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, has now recovered from the virus and tested negative, Indian media reported.



Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with him as they participated in a puja, organized by the family on their father Rishi Kapoor's eleven-month prayer meet at their home in Mumbai.

She shared the picture with caption, “Always watching over us! We miss you.”

Indian media reported that Ranbir has now tested negative for coronavirus.



He was diagnosed with the virus on March 9.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu had confirmed the news on her Instagram handle.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”



