Hailey Bieber reveals how she achieves a glowing complexion before shoot

Supermodel Hailey Bieber stunned fans as she revealed that she spends $1,040 on beauty routine to achieve a glowing complexion before a shoot.

The 24-year-old Justin's sweetheart filmed her model skincare regimen on her YouTube channel, detailing all of the products that she uses to get ready for a styling session.



The charming lady shared interesting facts about her work rutine , saying her normal day-to-day routine is relatively simple, but she 'does more than usual' to get ready for work

She is one of the most famous faces in the showbiz world. She reportedly invests a lot of time and money in caring for it.

Hailey revealed the exact routine she uses ahead of a day at work on a shoot, explaining that she has crafted the intense regimen especially to wake up her complexion and boost her skin's natural radiance.