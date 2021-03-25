Sara Gilbert says Drew Barrymore is the 'coolest person I ever met'

Sara Gilbert praised Drew Barrymore as she appeared on the show hosted by the "Charlie's Angels" actress, calling her the coolest person.

Sara was left red-faced during a segment of "The Drew Barrymore Show" when the host named three supposed facts about her guest who had to reveal which of the three was actually true.

"The true one is C, my first girl kiss was with Drew," Gilbert said adding, "And now I'm not one to kiss and tell."

She then showered praises on the host and said, "Drew was the coolest person I ever met and yeah, that's what happened."

Drew Barrymore said that they had filmed the scene for their 1992 movie Poison Ivy. "We had so much fun," she added.