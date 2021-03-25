Sania Mirza shares video on 'little pleasures of life'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to share messages with her fans and followers, and this time she has a message for them on life.



The tennis ace, in a video story posted on Instagram, wrote: "Wind in your hair ... The little pleasures of life."

Recently, due to her active presence on social media, the tennis ace had hit 7 million followers on Instagram. Mirza has a strong social media presence where she is actively found interacting with her fans on various issues.

India's tennis star often takes to the app to share pictures of her son and family.