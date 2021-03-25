close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
March 25, 2021

Sania Mirza shares video on 'little pleasures of life'

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 25, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to share messages with her fans and followers, and this time she has a message for them on life.

The tennis ace, in a video story posted on Instagram, wrote: "Wind in your hair ... The little pleasures of life."

Recently, due to her active presence on social media, the tennis ace had hit 7 million followers on Instagram. Mirza has a strong social media presence where she is actively found interacting with her fans on various issues.

India's tennis star often takes to the app to share pictures of her son and family.

